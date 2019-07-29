As Baxter International (BAX) Stock Value Rose, Calamos Wealth Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.90 Million; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lifted Its Stake

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,158 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 44,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct)

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 23,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,088 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25 million, up from 102,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.15. About 2.55 million shares traded or 8.69% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Baxter International Five-Yr Agreement Supports Access to Cost-Effective, Integrated Renal Care Through Awareness Building, Education and Research; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc holds 0.35% or 1.94 million shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa reported 163,019 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd invested in 0.15% or 18,071 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group owns 268,494 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Lc holds 24,211 shares. Miller Howard owns 11,644 shares. Polygon Mgmt Limited reported 0.37% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Polaris Capital Management Lc accumulated 268,412 shares. Coastline holds 0.56% or 19,525 shares in its portfolio. First Western Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 1,344 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt invested 1.84% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Natixis has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 16,242 shares. 2,037 are owned by Trust Co Of Virginia Va. Nordea Invest Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 298,330 shares. Haverford Tru reported 0.06% stake.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Utility CEOs: Renewable Power Must Meet These 2 Criteria – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 658 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Rhumbline Advisers reported 863,071 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 150 were reported by Kwmg Limited Liability Corp. Choate Investment Advisors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has invested 0.89% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Barbara Oil Communications holds 40,000 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru holds 0.02% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) or 24,699 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 98,826 shares. American Interest Group has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 19,641 are held by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management. North Star Asset Management Inc reported 3,198 shares. Burke And Herbert National Bank And has 3,831 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 5,104 were reported by Ent Ser.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 902,000 shares to 658,000 shares, valued at $931,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,350 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).