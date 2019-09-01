As Baxter International (BAX) Share Price Rose, Tekla Capital Management Has Cut by $1.91 Million Its Holding; Wix Com LTD (Call) (WIX) Holder Walleye Trading Has Upped Stake

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (BAX) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 23,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 137,668 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 161,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 3.80M shares traded or 70.22% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees Sales Growing 5% on Compounded Annual Basis at Constant Currency Rates From 2018 to 2023; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 19/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Buy of Recothrom, Preveleak From Mallinckrodt; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 22/05/2018 – Baxter to Grow Six Percent by 2023 Says CEO (Video)

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (Call) (WIX) by 1046.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 61,900 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, up from 5,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $140.25. About 427,211 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $426.07 million for 26.18 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 46,765 shares to 198,048 shares, valued at $7.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 29,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited reported 0.26% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability Com holds 5,460 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Ccm Advisers Limited Company invested in 168,625 shares or 2.3% of the stock. Private Trust Na owns 12,755 shares. Clean Yield owns 0.12% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 3,567 shares. North Star Investment invested in 6,956 shares. 322,822 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Benjamin F Edwards & Co accumulated 0.02% or 2,174 shares. Old National Bank In invested in 0.02% or 4,802 shares. Everence Capital reported 6,002 shares. Garde Inc stated it has 2,500 shares. West Oak Ltd Llc invested in 6,084 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Haverford Com owns 1.11M shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri has 33,782 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (Put) (NYSE:MAS) by 15,200 shares to 9,900 shares, valued at $389,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 5.33M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,800 shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Symmetry Peak Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Da Davidson And Company has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Rice Hall James Assoc Limited Liability Corp owns 515,324 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Inc Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 84,506 shares. Aristeia Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 80,800 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 49,137 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2.16 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 34,289 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 34,427 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,249 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 22,880 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 168,936 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 67,463 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,846 shares in its portfolio.