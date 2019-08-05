As Baxter International (BAX) Share Price Rose, Holder Calamos Advisors Cut by $4.26 Million Its Stake; Tower Bridge Advisors Has Cut Position in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by $155.40 Million

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 52,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.61M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $82.83. About 770,922 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Tim Baxter Named Chief Executive Officer of Delta Galil Premium Brands; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Baxter International To Baa1 From Baa2, Stable Outlook

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 3,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 149,446 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12B, down from 153,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.16. About 3.46 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN)

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials: Buying Some Japanese Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 In (IVV) by 12 shares to 3,451 shares, valued at $982.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 3,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baxter Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA clears Baxter’s next-gen device for renal replacement therapy and plasma exchange – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) by 26,300 shares to 52,000 shares, valued at $9.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 41,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.86 million for 24.65 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Griffin Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,675 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 241,226 are held by Asset Management One. Pure Financial Incorporated holds 7,613 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Adage Prns Gp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.12% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Korea Inv invested in 298,356 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Blackhill Inc accumulated 138,550 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Triangle Wealth has invested 0.16% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Creative Planning reported 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc invested in 10,300 shares. Lipe And Dalton has invested 2.96% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) stated it has 238,507 shares.