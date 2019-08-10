As Baxter International (BAX) Market Valuation Rose, Ccm Investment Advisers Upped Its Position by $866,781; Fiserv (FISV) Holder Finemark National Bank & Trust Lowered Its Position by $844,800 as Stock Value Rose

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (BAX) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 10,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 168,625 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71M, up from 157,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 2.07 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 19/03/2018 – Baxter Completes Acquisition of RECOTHROM and PREVELEAK to Broaden Surgical Hemostat and Sealant Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 64.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 5,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $459,000, down from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,086 shares to 104,308 shares, valued at $19.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 29,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,790 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,410 shares to 39,669 shares, valued at $9.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 33,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,418 shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.61 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

