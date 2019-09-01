As Barrett Business Services In (BBSI) Market Value Rose, Holder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Decreased Position; Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holder New England Research & Management Raised Position

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Barrett Business Services In (BBSI) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 13,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.71% . The institutional investor held 541,982 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.91M, down from 555,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Barrett Business Services In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $654.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 40,824 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 12/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos Give Shaquil Barrett Round 2 Tender; 25/04/2018 – Albertsons Companies Promotes Sean Barrett to SVP, Advertising and Marketing; 27/04/2018 – FTMoneyPodcast Claer Barrett asksMerryn Somerset Webb whatthemove […]; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Barrett Supplies HF Equipment for Surveillance Boats in Chile; 01/05/2018 – Times-Picayune: Saints sign former Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett to 3-year contract; 12/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Barrett plan ensuring farmers continue to receive tax exemptions heads to governor; 17/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett plan allows young victims to utilize courtroom support dogs; 03/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Throttles up “Driven Hearts” Campaign to Raise Money and Awareness for Heart Health; 13/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett’s legislation part of needed state drone regulations

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by 241.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 15,850 shares as the company's stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 6,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.51M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance" published on July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fin Partners owns 4,937 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 272,197 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 1,718 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd owns 224,781 shares. 4,157 were reported by Cim Mangement Inc. 32,894 were reported by Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company. Choate Advsr stated it has 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Kansas-based Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.52% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Marathon Mngmt holds 0.21% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 7,726 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 4,022 shares. Davenport And Company Llc has invested 1.51% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 510,795 shares. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,166 shares. Condor Mgmt holds 24,709 shares. Carderock Cap Mngmt Inc owns 40,874 shares for 1% of their portfolio.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,650 shares to 2,425 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,750 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL).

More notable recent Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Barrett Business Services' (BBSI) CEO Michael Elich on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" published on February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold BBSI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 3.50% more from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 2,671 shares. Atria Invests holds 19,033 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Schroder Mngmt Group has 6,396 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research holds 0.01% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) or 20,463 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7,923 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 9,615 shares. Howe Rusling owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 8,152 shares. Ameritas Partners holds 0% or 606 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications holds 0.01% or 4,210 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 2,593 shares or 0% of the stock. Intll Group has 4,530 shares for 0% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Mgmt Lc reported 106,338 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has 289,734 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 9,300 shares.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 2.14M shares to 3.13 million shares, valued at $69.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (Put) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.