As Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock Value Rose, River Road Asset Management Upped Position by $341,880; Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Market Value Rose While Black Diamond Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.63. About 5,302 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 4,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.71% . The institutional investor held 106,338 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 101,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Barrett Business Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $637.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 32,073 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 13/04/2018 – Rugby-Brilliant Barrett shines as Hurricanes end Chiefs’ winning run; 01/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 04/05/2018 – Claer Barrett TSB – time […]; 26/03/2018 – Full Docket of Collectible Convertibles, Roadsters, and Spectacular Collections Headline Barrett-Jackson’s 16th Annual Palm; 12/04/2018 – MI House GOP: Barrett plan ensuring farmers continue to receive tax exemptions heads to governor; 20/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos LB Shaq Barrett To Sign Tender; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Barrett Supplies HF Equipment for Surveillance Boats in Chile; 16/04/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction Hits $39.4 Million in Sales Fueled by John Staluppi’s Cars of Dreams Collection and Celebrities Including Burt Reynolds; 13/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett invites residents to upcoming coffee hours; 07/03/2018 MI House GOP: House OKs Barrett bill supporting veterans clubs, fraternal organizations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De reported 10,752 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com reported 25,668 shares. 326,607 are held by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 90,124 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 889,950 are owned by Bridgeway Management Inc. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 34,846 shares. Northern Tru has 34,848 shares. Zpr Investment has 39,416 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Black Diamond Mgmt Lc owns 468,464 shares. Valley National Advisers invested in 3,925 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 101,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS).

More notable recent Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CPS Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Nasdaq:CPSS – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “On Deck Closes Agreement to Merge OnDeck Canada & Evolocity – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CPS Announces $224.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (CPSS) CEO Charles Bradley on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold BBSI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 3.50% more from 5.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital LP holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 12,479 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Prelude Capital Management Ltd reported 0% stake. 2,671 are owned by Manufacturers Life Communications The. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Indexiq Advsr reported 20,590 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Lc has 0.03% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 430,900 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 1,349 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 59,115 shares. 307 are owned by Tower Research Limited Liability Com (Trc). Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 208 shares. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 3.78% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Investors owns 585,786 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York stated it has 4,210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 16,134 shares to 134,682 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,026 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. Cla.

More notable recent Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Ex-Barrett Business Services CFO faces accounting fraud charges as company pays $1.5M fine – Portland Business Journal” on September 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barrett Business declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Awaits Barrett Business Services (BBSI) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Jumps: Stock Rises 7.1% – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BBSI Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:BBSI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.