As Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Tieton Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Yandex (YNDX) Valuation Rose While Dsm Capital Partners Has Upped Holding

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Yandex (YNDX) by 37.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 29,985 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 21,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Yandex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 1.46 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services (BBSI) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 4,210 shares as the company's stock rose 15.71% . The institutional investor held 73,827 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 69,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Barrett Business Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $672.43M market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $90.02. About 38,433 shares traded. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 3.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 01/05/2018 – Barrett Business Services 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 13/04/2018 – Rugby-Brilliant Barrett shines as Hurricanes end Chiefs' winning run; 25/04/2018 – Albertsons Companies Promotes Sean Barrett to SVP, Advertising and Marketing; 21/05/2018 – AlphaNet's Barrett to Retire, New CEO Named; 16/04/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction Hits $39.4 Million in Sales Fueled by John Staluppi's Cars of Dreams Collection and Celebrities Including Burt Reynolds; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Statement on Nomination of Barrett Rich to be U.S. Marshal; 19/03/2018 – RadioResource: Barrett Supplies HF Equipment for Surveillance Boats in Chile

More notable recent Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Barrett Business declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Affirms Delay to Filing Form 10-K; Receives Nasdaq Listing Letter – StreetInsider.com” published on March 21, 2016, Globenewswire.com published: “BBSI Announces Retirement of Greg Vaughn, COO of Corporate Operations – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Independent auditor finds possible illegal activity at Vancouver staffing firm – Portland Business Journal” published on November 11, 2015 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “What happened to BBSI shares Wednesday? – Puget Sound – Puget Sound Business Journal (Seattle)” with publication date: October 30, 2014.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold BBSI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 5.57 million shares or 1.60% less from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,557 were accumulated by Schroder Investment Grp Inc. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication New York accumulated 2,321 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Bowling Port Mngmt Llc has invested 0.17% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 0% stake. Hillsdale Investment Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 25,500 shares. Blackrock stated it has 499,954 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Macquarie Ltd has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). Manufacturers Life Communication The has 0% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) for 4,570 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc reported 12,301 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI). 9,862 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Assetmark Inc, a California-based fund reported 26 shares.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.