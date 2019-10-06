As Barnes Group (B) Stock Declined, Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Lowered Position by $13.85 Million; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Value Rose, Meyer Handelman Co Lifted by $492,450 Its Holding

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 7,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 326,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.09M, up from 319,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.56. About 4.42M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS ALERTING PUBLIC TO SERIOUS CASES OF NEURAL TUBE BIRTH DEFECTS REPORTED IN BABIES BORN TO WOMEN TREATED WITH DOLUTEGRAVIR USED TO TREAT HIV; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 247,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $156.45 million, down from 3.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 99,776 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 21.71% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%; 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q Net $38.8M; 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.04, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold B shares while 66 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.30 million shares or 1.26% less from 42.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Anchor Advsr reported 39,118 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 67,120 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.02% or 7.05 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.01% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 950,315 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 104,287 shares. Eagle Asset has 201,945 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 156,924 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 364,194 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co owns 126,944 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.02% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 123,841 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt invested in 13,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 85 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 1.28% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.78 per share. B’s profit will be $39.99 million for 15.69 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Barnes Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.33% EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $10.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 111,472 shares to 321,570 shares, valued at $14.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 16,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 395,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5,850 activity. MANGUM MYLLE H had bought 35 shares worth $1,896 on Thursday, June 6.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 4,000 shares to 135,965 shares, valued at $28.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) by 15,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,392 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).