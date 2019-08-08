As Barnes Group (B) Share Value Declined, Palisade Capital Management Cut Stake by $648,771; Fiera Capital Holds Holding in Msci (MSCI)

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 12,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The hedge fund held 398,113 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, down from 410,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 149,868 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 21.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 73,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 3.59 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $713.91 million, up from 3.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $8.53 during the last trading session, reaching $225.71. About 451,076 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 18/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Europe UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross; 29/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Below 50-D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 18/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Forms Golden Cross; 02/05/2018 – Saudi Regulator, Bourse Ready for Aramco IPO as MSCI Gets Closer; 03/05/2018 – MSCI INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 31/05/2018 – CHINA TO ACCOUNT FOR 42% OF EM GAUGE `EVENTUALLY’: MSCI; 26/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Italy UCITS ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold B shares while 59 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.84 million shares or 1.64% less from 43.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 16,675 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 0% or 24,000 shares. Northern Tru has 911,395 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Fdx Advisors, a California-based fund reported 4,179 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & holds 0% or 94 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). First Long Island Limited Liability Corporation has 292,013 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0.01% stake. Sei Invests Company accumulated 102,119 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 14,125 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0.03% or 208,191 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 6,750 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $66,822 activity. $1,896 worth of stock was bought by MANGUM MYLLE H on Thursday, June 6. The insider Hipple Richard J bought 1,000 shares worth $58,826.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 27,806 shares to 122,272 shares, valued at $10.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 16,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Analysts await Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.78 per share. B’s profit will be $43.03M for 13.64 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Barnes Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc by 29,895 shares to 65,282 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 36,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD).