As Barnes Group (B) Market Valuation Declined, Wasatch Advisors Has Cut Stake; Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holding by $3.87 Million as Stock Price Declined

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 354,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.02 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.47M, down from 3.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 7,305 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 5.57% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN $60 TO $65 MLN

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 73,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 71,987 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Pengrowth Provides First Quarter Operational Update and Announces Participation at the CAPP Scotiabank Investment Symposium; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WAITING TO RECEIVE INDIVIDUAL REPORT FROM FCAC; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO `Disappointed’ With Lack of Pipeline Progress; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold B shares while 59 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.84 million shares or 1.64% less from 43.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Communications holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 4,392 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). California-based Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech has invested 0.04% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). 2,194 were reported by Tower Rech Cap Limited Co (Trc). Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 72,884 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.02% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 77,117 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 19,000 shares. Shelton reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Barclays Public Ltd reported 62,772 shares. 4,488 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc. Anchor Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 39,444 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated reported 8,758 shares. Johnson Counsel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Duncker Streett, Missouri-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 66,619 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc by 61,722 shares to 214,284 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 98,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Fb Finl Corp.

Analysts await Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.78 per share. B’s profit will be $43.03M for 15.33 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Barnes Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $66,822 activity. The insider MANGUM MYLLE H bought 35 shares worth $1,896. 38 shares were bought by BENANAV GARY G, worth $2,130.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 960,905 shares to 7.26M shares, valued at $396.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 7.80M shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64B for 9.84 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.