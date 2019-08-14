As Barclays Plc (Put) (BCS) Shares Declined, Sandler Capital Management Increased Position; Masters Capital Management Holding in Freeport (FCX) Raised by $12.00 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 11.78 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CONSOLIDATED DEBT TOTALED $11.6 BLN AND CONSOLIDATED CASH TOTALED $3.7 BLN; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS PARTIES `MOTIVATED’ TO REACH ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S LOCAL OPS ASKED TO HALT SOME ACTIVITIES: MINISTRY; 11/03/2018 – US Coast Guard: Imagery Available: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 4 people 15 miles southeast of Freeport, Bahamas; 18/05/2018 – ENVIRONMENT ISSUES NOT A PROBLEM FOR FREEPORT ANYMORE: MINISTER; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Resignation Follows Decrease in Icahn’s Stake; 11/05/2018 – Indonesia decree says mining permit holders need to divest 51 pct by 2019

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Barclays Plc (Put) (BCS) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 97,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The hedge fund held 597,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Barclays Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 1.70M shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 06/03/2018 – INF: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – INFORMA PLC; 29/05/2018 – BARCLAYS BANK – BARCLAYS BANK, ACTING THROUGH ITS INVESTMENT BANK ARE ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR AND BOOKRUNNER FOR SABRE INSURANCE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING; 27/03/2018 – INF: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – INFORMA PLC AMENDMENT; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BARCLAYS PLC’S LONG-TERM ISSUER & SR UNSECUR; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON RETAIL PHARMACY DUE TO AN OVERLY COMPETITIVE FRONT-END MARKET AND AMAZON-RELATED RISK; 26/04/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – AVERAGE UK LEVERAGE RATIO DECREASED TO 4.6% (DECEMBER 2017: 4.9%) PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY INCREASED EXPOSURES DUE TO SECURITIES FINANCING TRANSACTIONS AND TRADING PORTFOLIO ASSETS…; 25/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 17/05/2018 – CAIRN ENERGY PLC CNE.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 285P FROM 275P

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 800,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (Put) (NYSE:GM) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Jumped Nearly 13% in January – Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Copper Barometer On Trade Continues To Work – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freeport-McMoRan Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freeport-McMoRan – Proven Assets For An Increasingly Technological World – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan: Stalking Lower Prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Ab has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Masters Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.38% or 2.00M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 6.47M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stanley accumulated 0.06% or 20,093 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 23,535 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Clearbridge Investments Llc has invested 0.37% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 5,068 were accumulated by Optimum. Jefferies Fincl Gru Incorporated holds 104,600 shares. Fin Mngmt Pro reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.24% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Iberiabank holds 19,703 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of stock.