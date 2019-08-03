As Barclays Plc (BCS) Valuation Declined, Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $9.02 Million; Luxor Capital Group LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Lennar (LEN) by $14.70 Million

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 40.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34 million, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.39. About 3.35 million shares traded or 48.45% up from the average. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 08/03/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 26/03/2018 – Barclay’s Cohen Says Market Assumes an Iran Oil Supply Reduction (Video); 19/04/2018 – Ex-Barclays Quants Move to Old House by Sea to Try to Do Good; 19/03/2018 – Barclays/Bramson: the cap fits; 15/03/2018 – STRAUSS GROUP LTD STRS.TA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO ILS 83 FROM ILS 81; 13/04/2018 – SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond Daily Inflows $360.3M; 07/03/2018 – Integer Announces Participation in the 2018 Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 29/03/2018 – BARCLAYS BARC SETTLEMENT OF CIVIL COMPLIANT W/ US DOJ RE RMBS; 10/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG DTEGn.DE : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 16.30 FROM EUR 16; 29/03/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L – SETTLEMENT RESOLVES ALL ACTUAL AND POTENTIAL CIVIL CLAIMS BY DOJ RELATING TO BARCLAYS’ SECURITISATION, UNDERWRITING AND SALE OF MORTGAGE- BACKED SECURITIES IN PERIOD 2005-2007

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 103.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 590,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.96M, up from 290,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 2.42 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 134,296 shares to 161,796 shares, valued at $29.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 5.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Restorbio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 464,247 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kcm Limited Liability Corp stated it has 17,758 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl Inc reported 478 shares stake. Covington Mngmt reported 0% stake. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.51% or 247,981 shares. Palisade Cap Ltd Co Nj holds 11,147 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 133,153 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 21,104 shares. First Washington Corp invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Samlyn Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 459,176 shares. Avalon Glob Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 110,000 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd invested in 305,959 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv, a New York-based fund reported 12,506 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Colony Ltd invested in 0.02% or 8,902 shares.

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 285,309 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $33.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc (Call) (NYSE:GRUB) by 667,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.