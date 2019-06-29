As Barclays Plc (BCS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Segantii Capital Management LTD Decreased Stake by $9.02 Million; Banco Bradesco (BBD) Shareholder Earnest Partners Has Cut Position by $6.02 Million

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 40.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.83B market cap company. It closed at $7.61 lastly. It is down 30.20% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – Breakthrough for bitcoin in the UK as Coinbase opens Barclays bank account; 01/05/2018 – Barclays kicks off process to find new chairman; 01/04/2018 – BARCLAYS IS 1ST U.K. BANK TO COMPLETE RING-FENCING: TELEGRAPH; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 21/03/2018 – BARCLAYS CEO: EXPECT NO BREXIT AGREEMENT UNTIL TOTAL AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Barclays starts search for […]; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Conor McGregor could face 7 years in prison for Barclays meltdown; 06/03/2018 – FLYB: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – FLYBE GROUP PLC; 25/04/2018 – Barclays and Paypal announce tie-up as banks mull big tech threat

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Banco Bradesco (BBD) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 601,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13.99 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.63M, down from 14.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.55B market cap company. It closed at $9.82 lastly. It is down 15.04% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 27/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS NEW CEO OF INSURANCE ARM WILL BE VINICIUS ALMEIDA ALBERNAZ, CURRENT HEAD OF ASSET MANAGEMENT DIVISION; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS LOAN GROWTH MORE LIKELY TO BE AROUND THE LOW END OF THE ESTIMATED RANGE IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – BRADESCO: BCB APPROVES BRL8B CAPITAL INCREASE; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS CREDIT RECOVERY FOR TROUBLED COMPANIES IN BRAZIL STILL SLOW; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO SEES LITTLE IMPACT FROM CHANGE IN DEBIT CARD FEES; 04/04/2018 – Bradesco sees Brazil recovery still fragile, expects better 2019; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS THERE IS ROOM FOR REDUCTION IN DEFAULT RATIOS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO HAS APPETITE FOR PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO; 25/04/2018 – Schroder Emerging Market Adds Midea Group, Cuts Bradesco; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN

Analysts await Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. BBD’s profit will be $1.44 billion for 12.92 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Banco Bradesco S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 25,987 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $58.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wolverine World (NYSE:WWW) by 36,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL).

Analysts await Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 25.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.43 per share. BCS’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 5.95 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Barclays PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

