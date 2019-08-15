As Barclays Plc (BCS) Share Price Declined, Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Lowered by $9.02 Million Its Stake; Boston Common Asset Management Upped Its Holding in Novo (NVO) by $875,680 as Stock Price Declined

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 40.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 2.23 million shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 02/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Barclays Conference Jun 1; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Aa3 Ratings On Watch For Upgrade For Custodial Receipts (Barclays), Series 2017-XF2483A-B; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 21/03/2018 – STALEY: BARCLAYS FOCUSING ON RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – NXG: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) – NEX GROUP PLC – Amendment; 16/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $184 FROM $179; 29/03/2018 – HALMA PLC HLMA.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1245P FROM 1220P; 01/05/2018 – Barclays Will Consider Share Buybacks; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 09/05/2018 – MOVES-Barclays names Andrew Tusa as MD of corporate broking

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 16,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 173,170 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.06 million, up from 156,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 875,053 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Operating Margin 46.2% Vs 47.4%; 16/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 7%; 23/05/2018 – San Diego-based Epigen Biosciences enters a collaboration to license its LPA1 Receptor small molecule program to Novo Nordisk A/S for up to USD 200 Million; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE…; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 06/03/2018 – Global Injection Pen Market (2018-2022) Dominated by Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi – Growing Demand for Self-administration Drug Delivery Devices – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Expects Robust Performance For Portfolio of New-Generation Insulin; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION IN LINE WITH ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2 MAY THAT NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS OWNERSHIP OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL AROUND 28%; 16/05/2018 – BioLamina and Novo Nordisk Partner to Advance Stem Cell Based Therapies for Three Common Medical Conditions

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 5.02M shares to 5.02M shares, valued at $90.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 258,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 2,443 shares to 72,030 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,906 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Sponsored Adr (RHHBY).

