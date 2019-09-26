As Barclays Plc (BCS) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding; First National Bank Of Omaha Increases Holding in Atmos Energy (ATO)

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 333,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The institutional investor held 3.32M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.27 million, down from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 3.11M shares traded or 18.79% up from the average. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FPM.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 135P FROM 125P; 20/04/2018 – For Critics, FCA Fails Test by Giving Barclays CEO Staley a Pass; 11/05/2018 – Barclays: No Findings by FCA, PRA That Mr Staley Acted With a Lack of Integrity; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 11/05/2018 – WORLDPAY INC WPYa.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6900P FROM 6700P; 18/05/2018 – BARCLAYS IS SAID TO PLAN SALE OF IRISH MORTGAGES TO M&G, PIMCO; 21/03/2018 – CAIRN ENERGY PLC CNE.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 290P FROM 280P; 17/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 675P; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 5,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 59,096 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 53,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.42. About 1.27M shares traded or 86.04% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (NYSE:CYD) by 125,762 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $21.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 16.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizme (NYSE:TKC).

Analysts await Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. BCS’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 5.34 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Barclays PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 41,678 shares to 193,622 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 6,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,184 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).