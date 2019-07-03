As Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Stock Rose, Banc Funds Co Has Lowered Position; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Rose, Roosevelt Investment Group Lifted Position by $743,650

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 5,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,763 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.01M, up from 166,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) by 24.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 27,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,129 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 112,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Bar Harbor Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 2,657 shares traded. Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) has declined 10.85% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BHB News: 20/03/2018 – BHB BRAUHOLDING BAYERN MITTE AG B9BG.F – FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AMOUNTS TO EUR 237 THOUSAND; 20/04/2018 – Bar Harbor Bank Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Silver Airways Announces Daily Nonstop Seasonal Service Between Bar Harbor, Maine and Boston Starting July 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 BHB BRAUHOLDING BAYERN MITTE AG B9BG.F – PROPOSED DIVIDEND 0.06 EUR PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 10,579 shares. Clark Estates New York invested in 6,007 shares. Oberweis Asset owns 2,739 shares. West Chester stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parsons Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ri invested in 127,764 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) holds 0.24% or 5,744 shares in its portfolio. Syntal Prtn Limited Com holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,978 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 69,445 shares. Beddow Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 55,017 shares. Conning holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 306,800 shares. Lbmc Inv Advisors Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 163,368 shares. Moreover, Cap Advisers Limited Co has 0.56% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 571,168 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 840,187 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,530 shares to 116,407 shares, valued at $19.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,098 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 49,300 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $27.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 64,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Business First Bancshares Inc..