As Banner (BANR) Valuation Rose, Tradewinds Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $444,798; As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Rose, Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lowered Stake

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.69. About 104,915 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 01/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health has $1.7B this year in construction projects; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q EPS 89c; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 106,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 291,107 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99M, down from 397,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $80.41. About 1.62M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $741.66M for 15.83 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by Charney M Jeffrey.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 77,300 shares to 82,300 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.91M for 13.74 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.