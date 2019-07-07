As Banner (BANR) Valuation Declined, Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Cut Stake; Celgene (CELG) Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 43,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 89,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 2.10M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EVOTEC WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $65 MLN; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO HIGH END OF PREVIOUS RANGE; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 22/04/2018 – DJ Celgene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELG)

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 80,911 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU REPORTS PLANS TO EXIT FARM FRESH BANNER; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.92 million for 13.16 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Banner Corporation Completes Acquisition of Skagit Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Banner Corporation (BANR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 05, 2017 – Nasdaq” published on January 04, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Visteon Corp (VC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “J&J’s Darzalex Gets FDA Nod for First-Line Multiple Myeloma – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/24/2019: SURF, BMY, CELG, AXSM, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Celgene’s Shares Soared 13.5% in March – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ProShares ProShares UltraPro QQQ Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers to Sell Otezla for Celgene Merger, Shares Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

