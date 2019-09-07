As Banner (BANR) Stock Price Rose, Channing Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Salem Investment Counselors Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Trimmed as Stock Rose

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 6,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 161,061 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.17 million, down from 167,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/05/2018 – ITV PLC ITV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 200P FROM 185P; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1.9 Billion Of Subprime Rmbs Impacted By Jpmorgan Settlement; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP. SAYS JP MORGAN CUTS STAKE IN CO. TO 9.47% FROM 11.4%; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corporation (BANR) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc analyzed 110,019 shares as the company's stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 708,317 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.37 million, down from 818,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 104,407 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.49 million for 12.68 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $6,380 activity.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H.B. Fuller Co. (NYSE:FUL) by 17,201 shares to 712,676 shares, valued at $34.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 189,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Versum Materials Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42,500 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 40,592 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates reported 1,305 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mason Street Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 4,835 shares. Moreover, Foundry Prns Lc has 0.02% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 10,469 shares. Elizabeth Park Advisors Limited invested in 164,083 shares or 3.55% of the stock. Alps Advsrs Inc invested in 18,919 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset has 4,518 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 15,325 shares. 16,430 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 21,552 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon reported 839,077 shares. Boston reported 99,258 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57B for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,620 shares to 366,827 shares, valued at $17.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 62,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).