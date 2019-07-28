As Banner (BANR) Stock Price Declined, Tradewinds Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Overlook Holdings LTD Has Lifted Its Holding in Bidu Us (BIDU) by $7.78 Million

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.22. About 1.68M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $58.36. About 221,125 shares traded or 36.15% up from the average. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B; 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors; 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in Oregon; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q Rev From Core Operations $117.4; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR)

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

