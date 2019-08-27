As Banner (BANR) Shares Rose, Tradewinds Capital Management Cut by $444,798 Its Stake; Clearline Capital LP Has Raised Its Position in Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) by $5.07 Million as Shares Declined

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 314.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 422,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 556,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, up from 134,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.85M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 437,419 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks; 16/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN); 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC – ARKOWITZ SUCCEEDS FREDERICK DRISCOLL; 06/03/2018 Flexion Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting and the American Pain Society Annual Scientific Meeting

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 75,736 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 05/03/2018 Banner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in; 28/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kortz: Four municipalities in the 38th Legislative District recognized as 2018 Banner Communities; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ww owns 2.51M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Marathon Mgmt reported 11,750 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gagnon Lc holds 1.87% or 688,271 shares. Carroll Fin Associates reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Associate reported 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). 10,000 were accumulated by Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc. Raymond James Financial Services reported 0.01% stake. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Inc has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Citigroup has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 38,543 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 175,382 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Spark Invest Management Lc has invested 0.07% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Carlson Lp holds 331,185 shares. 27,045 are held by Sg Americas Secs Ltd. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 15,300 shares in its portfolio. 56,200 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 90,882 shares to 10,016 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 81,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,681 shares, and cut its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $225,372 activity. Shares for $27,627 were bought by Arkowitz David on Friday, May 31. Another trade for 4,046 shares valued at $50,009 was made by Clayman Michael D. on Tuesday, March 12. The insider COLELLA SAMUEL D bought $21,480.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.30M for 12.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $6,380 activity.

