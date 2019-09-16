As Banner (BANR) Shares Rose, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lifted Its Stake; Mbia (MBI) Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.11 Million as Stock Value Declined

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 21.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 122,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The institutional investor held 457,415 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, down from 580,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $831.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.81. About 472,952 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 25/04/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $28.60; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 176,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56M, up from 164,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $58.17. About 194,882 shares traded or 20.51% up from the average. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 28/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kortz: Four municipalities in the 38th Legislative District recognized as 2018 Banner Communities; 08/05/2018 – Banner Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 15-17; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 09/05/2018 – World-renowned heart surgeon joins Banner Health; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 01/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health has $1.7B this year in construction projects; 12/04/2018 – Banner Saga 3 Launch Date Announced

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold BANR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 27.78 million shares or 2.03% less from 28.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn reported 4,226 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 25,071 shares. Pinebridge Lp invested in 0.02% or 24,858 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Washington-based Washington Natl Bank has invested 0.04% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Parkside Natl Bank And Tru owns 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 59 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 535,510 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.03% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 174,100 shares. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Limited has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 53,180 shares in its portfolio. 11,845 were accumulated by Tradewinds Management Ltd Company. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 16,267 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Com holds 13,401 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 24,512 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR).

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Arcos Dorados Holdings, Dollar General and Banner – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp Displays Revenue Strength: Should You Hold? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Banner’s (NASDAQ:BANR) Share Price Gain of 37% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 26th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $244.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Security Bancshares C (NASDAQ:UBFO) by 123,780 shares to 590,853 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 311,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632 shares, and cut its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $26.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scansource Inc (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 92,700 shares to 129,210 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 66.50 million shares or 5.32% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 6.07 million shares. Serv Automobile Association stated it has 12,453 shares. Suntrust Banks accumulated 0% or 25,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 137,400 shares. Nomura stated it has 41,772 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 38,500 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 59,057 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 27,514 shares. London Of Virginia stated it has 3.72 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 149,657 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co has 1.05M shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).