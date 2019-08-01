As Banner (BANR) Share Value Rose, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Lowered Its Stake; Oakworth Capital Has Lowered Its Regions Financial New (RF) Holding by $317,842 as Market Value Rose

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (RF) by 15.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 22,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 121,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 144,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.89. About 1.67M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Regions Financial Recognized Nationally for Board Diversity; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 66,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 164,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89 million, down from 230,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.24. About 6,794 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 08/05/2018 – Banner Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 15-17; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU Announces Plans to Exit Farm Fresh Banner; 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.92M for 14.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 70,401 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $11.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fvcbankcorp Inc by 61,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $391.57 million for 10.19 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

