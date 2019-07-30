As Banner (BANR) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Blue Chip Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Declined

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 98,818 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $7.1 during the last trading session, reaching $347.31. About 3.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: TALKS WITH BOEING, BRAZIL GOVT ARE ADVANCED; 16/03/2018 – Dow Struggles to Take Flight Without Boeing; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln; 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption; 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.03 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $422.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,584 shares to 215,910 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 34,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bridgewater Associates Lp has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,860 shares. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Com has 5.92% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 704,696 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Btc Mgmt reported 16,460 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp stated it has 788 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Suvretta Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 5.59% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lowe Brockenbrough And, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,341 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.09% or 92,899 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested in 3.09 million shares or 0.36% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.07% or 587 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Corporation In has 2,365 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 10,835 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com has 1.82% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.92 million for 14.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Limited has 13,504 shares. Washington Fincl Bank reported 0.03% stake. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). 475,952 are held by Northern Tru. American Century Incorporated reported 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Geode Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 20,000 shares. 808,758 are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Phocas Corp holds 174,399 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 497,019 shares.