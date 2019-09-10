As Banner (BANR) Share Price Rose, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Decreased by $3.59 Million Its Stake; Tradition Capital Management Has Raised Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $1.55 Million as Valuation Rose

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 25.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 24,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 124,746 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, up from 99,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.27% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $68.79. About 19.29 million shares traded or 43.59% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/03/2018 – CapMarketsAfrica: Ghana Is Said to Name Citi, Three Others to Market Eurobond; 25/04/2018 – MYOVANT SCIENCES LTD MYOV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $17; 14/05/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 05/03/2018 – SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY ICG REVENUES OF $9.8 BLN INCREASED 6%; 09/04/2018 – Citi Fintech Mission to Digitize Bank, Develop Mobile Ecosystem (Video)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 66,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The hedge fund held 164,083 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89 million, down from 230,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.63% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 260,267 shares traded or 69.51% up from the average. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 05/03/2018 Banner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Banner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANR); 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 04/05/2018 – Banner Year for Asset Managers Could Be Catalyst for Change; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 73C; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $368.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 4,392 shares to 58,326 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adr B by 13,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,604 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $6,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

