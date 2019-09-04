As Banner (BANR) Market Value Rose, Tradewinds Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $444,798; Firstenergy (FE) Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Trimmed Stake by $20.05 Million as Valuation Rose

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 489,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 740,395 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 908,126 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED LINE CREWS AND OTHER PERSONNEL CONTINUE TO MAKE REPAIRS FOLLOWING SEVERE WINTER STORM; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Strikes Creditor Deal in Subsidiary Bankruptcies; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 4c; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Filing Does Not Involve Company or Certain Other Units; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES JERSEY CENTRAL POWER & LIGHT’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS EXISTING BAA2 RATINGS; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades FirstEnergy Solutions To ‘D’; 12/04/2018 – BTL Group at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO SAYS 100% OF AD HOC CREDITORS IN FES AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Still Looks to Trump After Pact With Bankrupt Unit; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Certification Letter with NRC Affirming Plans to Deactivate Three Nuclear Generating Plants

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 29,215 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 04/05/2018 – Banner Year for Asset Managers Could Be Catalyst for Change; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in Oregon; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – BANNER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 35C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 23/04/2018 – BANNER 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $10.32B; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 140,000 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 55,000 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 27,277 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Limited Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 126,923 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 1.75 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Huber Cap Management Ltd stated it has 27,318 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 265,008 were reported by D E Shaw Inc. Kennedy Management Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 350,789 shares. Avalon Advsr Lc owns 0.34% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 360,334 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.41 million shares. Churchill Mgmt Corp holds 0.45% or 405,393 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 3.90M shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 35,018 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares accumulated 328,715 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 0.44% or 30,105 shares.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 85,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $66.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $399.59M for 15.85 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $35.87 million for 12.52 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.02% negative EPS growth.

