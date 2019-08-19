As Banner (BANR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tradewinds Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $444,798; Crossvault Capital Management Position in United Technologies (UTX) Lowered by $381,824

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,577 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 37,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $126.91. About 807,676 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% . The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 48,183 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kortz: Four municipalities in the 38th Legislative District recognized as 2018 Banner Communities; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 19/03/2018 – American Mint Announces Another Banner Year In Growth For 2017; 27/03/2018 – Starboard Cruise Services Drives Banner Year Of Growth With New Retail Reality Proposition; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 40% to $0.35 Per Share, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and; 08/05/2018 – Banner Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 15-17; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU REPORTS PLANS TO EXIT FARM FRESH BANNER; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold BANR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.36 million shares or 0.02% less from 28.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Elizabeth Park Capital Limited accumulated 3.55% or 164,083 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 14,875 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 42,304 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Mesirow Investment Management holds 0.9% or 107,775 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) or 5.06M shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated owns 250,733 shares. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Zacks reported 0.05% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Principal invested in 0.01% or 278,719 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 0.04% or 33,309 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 48 shares. Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 17,349 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Huntington National Bank holds 0% or 637 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 50,765 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $6,380 activity.

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.19 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.31M for 13.26 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.78 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Lc owns 10,703 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 0.24% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability reported 41,374 shares stake. 5,398 were accumulated by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co. Northstar Asset Management Lc accumulated 21,796 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel accumulated 315,313 shares. Pinnacle Assoc reported 0.32% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability invested in 34,956 shares or 1.06% of the stock. B T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt reported 21,002 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd Co accumulated 116,787 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 65,297 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd reported 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc reported 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gabelli Funds Limited Co stated it has 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).