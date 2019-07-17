As Banner (BANR) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Tradewinds Capital Management Has Lowered by $444,798 Its Position; Murphy Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Bank Of America (BAC) as Stock Price Declined

Tradewinds Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banner Corp (BANR) by 41.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 20,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 26,374 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 7.73% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 08/05/2018 – Banner Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for May. 15-17; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 04/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 03/05/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Banner Bank Highest in the Northwest for Client Satisfaction; 28/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT ALSO ENTERED THE CONSENT DECREE BETWEEN THE U.S. & MYNICNAXS’ OWNER CHEVONNE TORRES AND OFFICER MICHAEL BANNER; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Films, Series With Obamas Under Higher Ground Productions Banner

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $29.55. About 60.76 million shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 27/03/2018 – BOFA PAYS U.K. FEMALE STAFF 28.7% LESS ON THAN MALES ON AVG; 14/05/2018 – Rocket Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $88m in awards; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Michael Hartnett, the chief investment strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, instead sees the Fed and its monetary tightening as the root

Analysts await Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1 per share. BANR’s profit will be $36.93 million for 12.69 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Banner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.