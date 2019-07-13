As Bankwell Finl Group (BWFG) Shares Declined, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Increased Position; Winslow Evans & Crocker Lowered Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $459,420 as Share Price Declined

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (BWFG) by 14.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 84,202 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 73,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bankwell Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 2,826 shares traded. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 3.22% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c; 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12; 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG); 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,844 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 8,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.23 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares to 707,319 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 33,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,417 shares, and cut its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30B for 19.16 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,862 shares to 4,666 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

