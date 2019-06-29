As Bankunited Com (BKU) Stock Price Declined, Seizert Capital Partners Has Boosted Position; As Dollar General (DG) Market Value Declined, Covey Capital Advisors Has Upped by $312,018 Its Stake

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 12.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,022 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 20,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $135.16. About 2.53 million shares traded or 43.74% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bankunited Inc Com (BKU) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 36,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 907,944 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.33 million, up from 871,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 1.04M shares traded or 43.92% up from the average. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 16.63% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $68 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BKU shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 91.28 million shares or 0.04% more from 91.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 2.12 million shares. 74 are held by Bessemer Gru. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Llc stated it has 384,031 shares. Citigroup holds 20,533 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 141,558 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Regions Financial Corp owns 512 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Maltese Capital Management Ltd Liability has 495,069 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 153,758 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp has 100,970 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 6,548 are held by Jefferies Group Ltd Com. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). D E Shaw reported 52,612 shares stake. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 4.49 million shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) by 95,153 shares to 316,404 shares, valued at $49.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nelnet Inc Cl A (NYSE:NNI) by 17,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,079 shares, and cut its stake in Sp Plus Corp Com (NASDAQ:SP).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 16,049 shares. Bp Public Limited owns 28,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited invested in 21,438 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation reported 613 shares. Covey Cap Advisors Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 23,022 shares. Longview Partners (Guernsey), a Guernsey-based fund reported 4.60 million shares. New York-based Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 5,770 were reported by Spectrum Mngmt Grp. Oppenheimer & invested in 37,411 shares. Chase Invest Counsel has invested 2.16% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cibc Markets Corp reported 35,655 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.16 million shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has 2,023 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Royal London Asset Limited invested in 0% or 106,439 shares.