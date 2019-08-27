As Bankunited (BKU) Valuation Declined, Neuberger Berman Group Has Raised Stake; As Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Share Price Rose, Financial Counselors Has Lifted Holding by $718,052

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 15,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.02 million, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 614,337 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU)

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 70.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 8,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 19,586 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 11,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 1.02M shares traded or 32.94% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500.

