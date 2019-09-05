As Bankunited (BKU) Share Value Declined, Brown Advisory Has Trimmed Holding; Vmware (VMW) Position Maintained by Alliancebernstein Lp

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 35.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 267,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 493,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, down from 760,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 151,683 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU)

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 140.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 859,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265.79M, up from 612,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $146.1. About 953,448 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 28/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Technical Experts Honored for Contributions to the VMware Community; 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources sa; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 18/04/2018 – UBER SELECTS VMWARE’S ZANE ROWE AS CFO TO EXECUTE IPO PLANS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 195,669 shares to 245,433 shares, valued at $17.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 68,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 525,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BKU’s profit will be $68.45 million for 11.06 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by BankUnited, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BKU shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 91.28 million shares or 0.04% more from 91.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A reported 65,915 shares stake. Northern Corp accumulated 469,018 shares. 3,000 were accumulated by Ftb Advisors Incorporated. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 18,308 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 0.06% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Copper Rock Ptnrs has invested 1% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Llc invested in 0.63% or 19,742 shares. Skylands Ltd Liability accumulated 7,100 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 703,644 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 128,742 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Pinnacle Assoc holds 0.01% or 6,750 shares. Moreover, American Century has 0.05% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 1.39 million shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc has 16,347 shares.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 24,457 shares to 447,072 shares, valued at $71.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 135,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.12M shares, and cut its stake in Whitestone Reit (NYSE:WSR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.36% or 17,050 shares. Kbc Nv has 144,608 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson Co Limited owns 4,017 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Mackenzie has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Altfest L J And has 0.19% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 45,460 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Bancshares, Missouri-based fund reported 1,746 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co Inc accumulated 200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.11% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Pictet Cie (Europe) has 0.08% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 96,061 shares.