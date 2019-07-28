As Bankunited (BKU) Share Price Declined, Holder Skylands Capital Cut Its Holding by $636,900; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Loews Boosted Its Holding

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 73.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 19,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 26,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 433,973 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 16.63% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C

Loews Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 952.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.12M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BKU shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 91.28 million shares or 0.04% more from 91.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorporation De reported 16,778 shares. 622,187 were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Parametrica Mngmt Ltd holds 0.48% or 6,774 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) or 4,750 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management owns 37,600 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 18,126 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi has invested 0.14% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 2,447 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 1.16 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Boston Partners accumulated 0.06% or 1.41M shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Seizert Limited Com invested in 1.36% or 907,944 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 0.46% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 2.01M shares.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,850 shares to 197,225 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 41,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

