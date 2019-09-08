As Bankunited (BKU) Share Price Declined, Holder Cambiar Investors Boosted Its Stake; Wedge Capital Management L LP Trimmed Stake in Lincoln National (LNC) as Shares Declined

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 33,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 139,243 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 105,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 490,999 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 26,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 442,343 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97M, down from 468,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Lincoln National Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 973,860 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC)

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $461.59 million for 5.77 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 441,214 shares. 20,643 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. Agf Invests has 143,577 shares. Ls Lc has 0.05% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Financial Architects accumulated 0.25% or 2,412 shares. Art Limited Company owns 58,400 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc reported 1.25 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 48,320 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management has 8,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2.07 million shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Plancorp Ltd Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). D E Shaw holds 230,674 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0.14% or 1.60 million shares in its portfolio. Everence Mgmt Inc reported 4,220 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Hawaiian Inc. by 57,182 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $35.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 60,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 14,330 shares to 284,092 shares, valued at $27.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 14,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,138 shares, and cut its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold BKU shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 91.28 million shares or 0.04% more from 91.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp invested in 0.01% or 9.34 million shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Llp invested in 21,633 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor has 0.63% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 19,742 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 2,471 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 357,525 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 264,170 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 700,200 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 141,558 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 23,504 shares. Snow Mgmt Lp holds 2.25% or 1.07M shares. Maltese Capital Ltd Company holds 1.27% or 495,069 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 13,038 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).