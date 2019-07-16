As Bankunited (BKU) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Has Cut Holding by $19.47 Million; Westover Capital Advisors Upped Paycom Software (PAYC) Holding by $488,187

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 74.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 3,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $239.99. About 357,772 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 57.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 589,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 429,762 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 389,662 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 16.63% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 69,443 shares to 168,557 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 191,218 shares to 890,859 shares, valued at $57.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 338,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BKU shares while 85 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 91.28 million shares or 0.04% more from 91.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.01% in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Shell Asset Management holds 13,038 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel has 0% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 20,057 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 1.41M shares. 406,085 were reported by Copper Rock Prns Limited Liability Company. Strs Ohio holds 781,582 shares. Jennison Associate Llc has 3.24 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 2,919 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Zebra Capital Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,163 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) owns 7,271 shares. Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.08% or 530,800 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 58,141 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corporation invested in 100 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc holds 1,500 shares.

Analysts await BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BKU’s profit will be $66.90M for 11.84 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by BankUnited, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

