As Bankunited (BKU) Market Valuation Declined, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Lifted by $350,262 Its Position; Check Capital Management Stake in Lkq (LKQ) Increased as Market Valuation Declined

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.82M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 1.34M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 141.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 10,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 18,126 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, up from 7,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 481,211 shares traded. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17,324 shares to 542,250 shares, valued at $59.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) by 11,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,233 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor (NYSE:SU).

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 18,284 shares to 8,002 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 11,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,326 shares, and cut its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN).