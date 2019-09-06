As Bankfinancial (BFIN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Pl Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $9.17 Million; As Honeywell International (HON) Valuation Rose, Haverford Financial Services Has Lifted Stake

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 67.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 13,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,664 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 19,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $171.52. About 297,793 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% . The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 684 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Limited Liability holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 9.21 million shares. Aristotle Management Llc accumulated 370,081 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,046 shares. 57,408 are owned by Utd Advisers Lc. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.24% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tiemann Inv Advisors Lc reported 1,625 shares stake. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested in 1.99% or 43,001 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 1.55% stake. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Signature Est Investment Advisors Limited Liability owns 2.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 153,893 shares. Kessler Investment Grp Ltd Liability Corp, Indiana-based fund reported 202 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,579 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 60,693 shares. 8.47M were accumulated by Wellington Grp Llp.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,463 shares to 97,009 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,916 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold BFIN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Millennium Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 62,822 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). 25,221 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Bancorp Of America Corp De stated it has 60,031 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Mgmt holds 14,913 shares. Amer Intll Incorporated reported 8,154 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.17% or 418,590 shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher has 178,248 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 53,442 shares. Northern Tru has 428,277 shares. The California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Citigroup accumulated 3,156 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,183 shares.

