As Bankfinancial (BFIN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Pl Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $9.17 Million; Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Stake in Western Digital (WDC) by $20.80 Million

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Western Digital Corporation (WDC) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 433,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.41M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.81M, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Western Digital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.87. About 5.80M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 16,065 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 17.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold BFIN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pl Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 975,189 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 2,398 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 23,700 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 298 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 19,580 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has 66,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Limited has 0% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). 1,500 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Comm invested in 0.18% or 178,248 shares. American Gp reported 8,154 shares. Millennium Management Limited Company reported 62,822 shares stake. Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt accumulated 14,913 shares.

Analysts await BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. BFIN’s profit will be $3.88 million for 14.04 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by BankFinancial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.64% EPS growth.

