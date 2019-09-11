As Bankfinancial (BFIN) Share Value Declined, Pl Capital Advisors Has Trimmed by $9.17 Million Its Position; Redmile Group Position in Xencor (XNCR) Lowered by $1.49 Million as Share Price Rose

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 48,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.32M, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 202,676 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 18/04/2018 – Xencor Presents Preclinical Data on XmAb®24306, Introduces XmAb® lL15 Bispecific Platform at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bankfinancial (BFIN) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 654,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% . The institutional investor held 975,189 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.50M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bankfinancial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 12,029 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 18.92% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN); 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program

Analysts await Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.58 earnings per share, down 1,260.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Xencor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.33% negative EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gritstone Oncology Inc by 84,599 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $31.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 132,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Limited owns 436,429 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Equitec Specialists Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 25,652 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 24,201 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 9,346 shares in its portfolio. Birchview Cap Lp holds 0.24% or 12,300 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc has 128,712 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement System reported 0% stake. The California-based Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Invesco Ltd accumulated 13,994 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 21,278 shares. Eventide Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 422,325 shares in its portfolio. 45,400 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold BFIN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 433,965 shares. Amer Int Gp Inc owns 8,154 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pl Cap Lc reported 975,189 shares or 4.21% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated owns 912,022 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 8,844 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Deprince Race & Zollo invested in 418,590 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc reported 51,827 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 11,804 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal General Public Limited Com holds 0% or 1,854 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 2,706 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 123,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Inc invested in 0% or 28,905 shares.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10 million and $344.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 103,000 shares to 206,000 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.