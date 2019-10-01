As Bank Of Ny Mellon Co (BK) Share Value Declined, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Trimmed Stake by $1.75 Million; Carnival (CCL) Share Value Declined While Portland Investment Counsel Has Upped Stake

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 41.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 82,959 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, up from 58,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 5.81M shares traded or 43.86% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP QTRLY GROSS REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 9.2 PERCENT; 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 05/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Opens Helix cruise center at Port of Barcelona; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Bank Of Ny Mellon Co (BK) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 40,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 746,419 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.39 million, down from 787,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Bank Of Ny Mellon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.7. About 3.49M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 15/03/2018 – 41BL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 63TX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Miscellaneous – Medium Priority; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Thomas Moran as Senior Wealth Manager, Fiduciary Specialist in Menlo Park, CA; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Net Asset Value(s); 14/03/2018 – ETFs not to blame for market turbulence, says BNY Mellon; 27/03/2018 – 88LP: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 41AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/05/2018 – 68WN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/04/2018 – 43VM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $193.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,293 shares to 64,953 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 7,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,518 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, June 25.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, June 25.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.23M for 11.04 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) by 16,702 shares to 265,652 shares, valued at $26.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 109,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU).

