As Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock Value Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $564,715; Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Stake Upped by Gagnon Advisors Llc

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 10,655 shares as the company's stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 974,783 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.89 million, up from 964,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 84,282 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500.

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 89.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 189,860 shares as the company's stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 401,648 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 211,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $443.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 72,688 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $225,372 activity. $27,627 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was bought by Arkowitz David on Friday, May 31. The insider MERRIFIELD C ANN bought 8,000 shares worth $101,120. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $21,480 was made by COLELLA SAMUEL D on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 2,200 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1,000 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 36,753 shares. Gam Ag owns 168,100 shares. Daiwa Securities invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 10,000 shares. Nomura Holdg reported 42,838 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund holds 27,300 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Invesco Limited has 103,502 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 13,468 shares. Kingdon Capital Management Limited invested 1.48% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). 14,280 are held by Voya Invest Management Llc.

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57M and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.