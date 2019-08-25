As Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock Price Declined, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Position by $2.34 Million; Private Management Group Increased Pbf Energy (PBF) Position by $609,832

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 44,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.72 million, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 769,968 shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAW NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN BROKER DEPOSIT BOOK IN 2Q; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 06/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA $400M TRILLIUM CREDIT CARD ABS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO STILL `OPTIMISTIC’ ON MORTGAGE GROWTH FOR YEAR; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO OPTIMISTIC OF NAFTA DEAL BY APRIL OR MAY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 19,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 487,230 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17 million, up from 467,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 1.38 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY PLANS FCCU RESTART FOR LATE NEXT WEEK; 19/04/2018 – PBF Energy partially shuts sulfur plant at Delaware City refinery; 05/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery begins alky unit restart; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT BY MID-APRIL; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 11/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY ON SCHEDULE TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT IN NEXT TWO DAYS; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 09/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION BY THURSDAY; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – ACCORDION FEATURE IN THE CREDIT AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR COMMITMENTS OF UP TO $3.5 BLN

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 9.37 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

