As Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stock Price Declined, Holder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Trimmed Holding by $24.10 Million; As Markel Hldg Co (MKL) Market Value Rose, Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Raised Position by $2.20 Million

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 454,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 15.14 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.03 million, down from 15.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $53.71. About 640,275 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Net Interest Income C$3.95B; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES 52% PRODUCTIVITY RATIO GOAL FOR 2019; 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS; 05/04/2018 – Pengrowth Provides First Quarter Operational Update and Announces Participation at the CAPP Scotiabank Investment Symposium; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS REMAINS OPTMISTIC THAT NAFTA AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 27/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SCOTIABANK URUGUAY’S IDR AT ‘BBB+, UPGRADES VR; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO OPTIMISTIC OF NAFTA DEAL BY APRIL OR MAY; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Markel Corp Hldg Co (MKL) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 2,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 31,716 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.60 million, up from 29,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Markel Corp Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1152.48. About 22,969 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 30/04/2018 – Markel Appoints Senior Yacht Underwriter; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM

Since March 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $204,800 activity. Connell K Bruce had bought 200 shares worth $193,756 on Thursday, March 7.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) and Encourages Markel Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Markel Until It’s Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Markel: Looks Just OK After A Tough Year – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Markel (NYSE:MKL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T National Bank Corporation stated it has 4,713 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine And Associate invested in 5.69% or 18,394 shares. 153 are owned by Oakworth Cap Inc. 11,834 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Pittenger And Anderson holds 847 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Incorporated holds 0% or 10 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.1% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 79,195 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Eaton Vance has invested 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Avalon Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 1,134 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Quantbot Technology L P, a New York-based fund reported 893 shares. Wms holds 0.06% or 258 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 604 shares.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metal Corp by 24,901 shares to 35,099 shares, valued at $836,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kforce Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 108,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,800 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce Inc. (NYSE:BCE) by 31,932 shares to 454,970 shares, valued at $20.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Why Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Is the 1 Banking Stock You’ll Want to Own for the Next 30 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Scotiabank Signs Definitive Agreement to Reduce Its Investment in Thailand – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Scotiabank Receives Approval to Repurchase Up to 24 Million of its Common Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): Should You Buy This Stock for the 5% Yield? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66B for 9.87 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.