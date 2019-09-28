As Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Davis-Rea LTD Lowered Position by $2.60 Million; Baxter Bros Has Increased Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake by $327,414

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 1,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 8,232 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, up from 6,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple’s Self-Created Screens; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 23/03/2018 – Mercury News: Apple will return to its roots with education tools and new iPad; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE: EXPECTS TO COLLECT APPLE TAX MONEY ACROSS 2Q; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG; 04/05/2018 – RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 49,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 114,625 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, down from 163,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 3.04 million shares traded or 258.73% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q-End Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12%; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN TORONTO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS REMAINS OPTMISTIC THAT NAFTA AGREEMENT WILL BE REACHED IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS IMF VIEW OF CANADA DEBT IS TOO `SIMPLISTIC’; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN BEGINS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 05/03/2018 – TILL HIRES SCOTIABANK EUROPE TO HELP WITH BUSINESS INITIATIVES

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 10.58 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $437.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14,725 shares to 14,928 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 30,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,577 shares, and cut its stake in At&T.

