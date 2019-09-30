As Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Shares Declined, Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Lowered Its Holding by $23.25 Million; Tensile Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Lithia Motor (LAD) by $354,000

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Motor Corp (LAD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 158,700 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.85M, down from 161,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $132.98. About 61,819 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 438,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 14.70 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $791.17M, down from 15.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.95. About 377,706 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES 52% PRODUCTIVITY RATIO GOAL FOR 2019; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO EXPECTS EARNINGS MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN 2H ’18; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BNS.TO – TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT FINANCIALLY MATERIAL TO SCOTIABANK; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan’s Cathay Financial scraps plan to buy Bank of Nova Scotia’s Malaysia unit; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO OPTIMISTIC OF NAFTA DEAL BY APRIL OR MAY; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD IN PERU, ENTER INTO; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE FOR FAMILY ILLNESS

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 10.47 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $16.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13,571 shares to 507,561 shares, valued at $134.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Millennials: This Ridiculously Easy Plan Is the Key to Early Retirement – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of Nova Scotia EPS beats by C$0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “It’s Time To Visit Nova Scotia – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Safety Net Stocks for the Looming Bear Market – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Lithia Motors Welcomes Ford Lincoln of Morgantown, West Virginia to the Lithia Network – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Lithia Names Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Principal Financial Officer – Business Wire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes Lithia Motors (LAD) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 earnings per share, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.63M for 10.59 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.