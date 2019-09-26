As Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $9.44 Million; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 178,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 12.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $655.02M, down from 12.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 775,687 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TRACKING ‘VERY WELL’ ON 2019 EXPENSE TARGET; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN BEGINS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS IFRS9 RULES ‘WILL BE MANAGEABLE’; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAW NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN BROKER DEPOSIT BOOK IN 2Q; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO DISCUSSES IMPACT OF B-20 UNDERWRITING RULES; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS; 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc sold 31,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 39,385 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98M, down from 71,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $152.53. About 2.02 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66B for 10.54 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $19.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 1.79M shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $220.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ) by 4.94 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il reported 971,043 shares. Marvin And Palmer Associate Inc, a Delaware-based fund reported 35,538 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ent Ser invested 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Suvretta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5.1% or 1.59 million shares. Cypress Funds Limited Co has invested 6.45% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 1.22% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 828,451 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Morgan Stanley stated it has 11.16M shares. Brookstone holds 0.01% or 1,408 shares. Hilltop Incorporated reported 2,268 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 0.42% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 96,628 shares. Reynders Mcveigh owns 1,806 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 190.66 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $422.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 8,440 shares to 44,860 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).