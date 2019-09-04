As Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (CE) Market Value Rose, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Boosted Position; Montgomery Investment Management Cut Its Mdu Res Group (MDU) Position by $620,725

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. (CE) by 191.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 45,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 68,933 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 23,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.2. About 357,174 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.01. About 130,654 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES – TEEVIN & FISCHER WILL BECOME PART OF KNIFE RIVER CORP, A UNIT OF CO; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU); 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MDU’s profit will be $117.71M for 11.25 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDU Resources declares $0.2025 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MDU Resources Group Subsidiary Awarded Mega-Resort Contracts – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MDU Resources Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,322 were accumulated by Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Moreover, Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has 14,517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 15,916 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 6,234 shares. 9,728 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. Keybank Association Oh invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 48,400 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.43% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Natixis invested in 41,876 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk stated it has 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Prudential Financial reported 124,496 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 3.47M are held by Lyrical Asset Management Lp.

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Celanese Announces Price Increases on Amcel® and Celcon® Polyacetal (POM) Grades in China – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stereotaxis Announces Uplisting to NYSE American – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.