As Bank Of New York Mellon Com (BK) Stock Price Declined, Holder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Lowered Position; Shamrock Asset Management Stake in Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Lowered by $364,563

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 21,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 145,646 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 167,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 3.74M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 16/04/2018 – 59JS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – NG1Q: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY MELLON CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY; 18/04/2018 – 11NL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 34LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – 46LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/04/2018 – 15LT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – AS23: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 96RX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 87XE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 10.86M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. To Acquire MTGE Investment Corp. For $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Friday, June 7. KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89M worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Monday, May 6. Green Anthony C bought $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Tuesday, May 14.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 4,860 shares to 4,885 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 295,085 shares. Beck Management holds 1.52% or 318,197 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 522,841 shares. Ls Investment holds 24,362 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bokf Na stated it has 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Lakeview Cap Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0.28% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 45,785 shares. James Investment has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 7,000 shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 14,931 shares. Amp Investors has 524,692 shares. Oppenheimer reported 0.08% stake. 14,700 were reported by Timber Hill Ltd Liability Corp. Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 53,332 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 1,239 shares. Advsr Asset Inc has 1.27 million shares. 956,193 are owned by Alyeska Lp.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly Capital’s Dividend, BV, And Valuation Versus 19 mREIT Peers (Post Q1 2019 Earnings) – Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital Management: Insiders Are Loading Up The Truck – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Rolfe Adds 4 Stocks to Portfolio in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital Management: A New Quality Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital Management, Inc. PFD SER G declares $0.40625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Llc accumulated 4,677 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Amp Limited holds 0.08% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 270,275 shares. Nordea Invest has invested 0.16% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Bessemer Group Inc holds 9,532 shares. Moreover, Scotia Capital Inc has 0.02% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2.68% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Delta Lc owns 56,094 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri holds 46,072 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. First National Trust Com invested in 0.02% or 4,737 shares. Maryland-based Marathon Mgmt has invested 0.25% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Vanguard Group holds 0.13% or 64.91M shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Com Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 501,439 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 16,644 shares. St Johns Mngmt Communication Ltd Com reported 0.52% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 1.87 million shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99 million and $571.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Hi Etf by 43,925 shares to 113,901 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 1,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).