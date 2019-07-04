As Bank Of New York Mellon Com (BK) Stock Declined, Shareholder Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Trimmed by $1.09 Million Its Position; Analog Devices (ADI) Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Cut Stake as Valuation Rose

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,567 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85 million, down from 96,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $113.17. About 1.43 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc sold 21,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,646 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 167,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 13/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – 41BL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Capital for Minority Interest i; 25/04/2018 – 63AM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – 83LR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – 34RL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Net Asset Value(s); 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Pretax Operating Margin 35%; 10/04/2018 – 42WS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/04/2018 – 12YQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 23.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $514,269 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 1,563 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.36% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 322 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21,781 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Reik & Co Limited Company has 4,025 shares. Of Vermont reported 53,558 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 112,400 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.08% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Sigma Planning accumulated 3,450 shares. Puzo Michael J has invested 2.31% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cls Invs Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. 149 were reported by Sandy Spring Retail Bank. Vaughan Nelson Ltd Partnership holds 202,275 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma accumulated 18.51 million shares.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/10/2019: VUZI,DATA,ADI – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analog Devices Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel, Nicolaus â€œBest on The Streetâ€ Semiconductor Equity Analyst Sees Several Sub-Sectors as Prime for Investors – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc. by 2,110 shares to 9,926 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc Com by 2,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Naspers Sets the Date for Its Tencent Stake Spinoff: What Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Allergan plc (AGN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $571.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Unit Ser 1 Etf by 3,525 shares to 102,293 shares, valued at $18.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Capital Corp Com (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 33,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc Adr.