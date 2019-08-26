As Bank Of New York Mellon Com (BK) Stock Declined, Corda Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $448,100; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Increased Stake in Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) by $1.21 Million

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) by 786.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 93,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 105,021 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 25,247 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 8,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 234,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81M, up from 225,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 976,802 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 14/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Investment Management Adds Bond Fund With Seven-Year Track Record To Distribution Platform; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Capital for Minority Interest i; 08/05/2018 – 60AB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 42CG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix Amendment; 29/03/2018 – 93HT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – BNY Mellon AMNA names new head of investment strategy; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Fee Revenue $3.32B; 04/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchase; 12/03/2018 – 76LI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold AUDC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 5.72% less from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 7,425 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 19,626 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 74,128 shares. 239,266 were reported by Amer Century Cos Inc. Eagle Glob Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Alpine Woods Cap Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Dorsey Wright And Assocs reported 926 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Assocs Inc has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 2.15M shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). State Street Corp holds 0% or 24,800 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 4,584 shares. 23,152 are held by Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated. Globeflex LP reported 282,255 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 39,024 shares.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 9,527 shares to 327,527 shares, valued at $18.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,652 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has 10,672 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Co reported 444 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd owns 10,130 shares. 253,279 were accumulated by Sather Incorporated. Optimum Invest Advsr owns 12,930 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.13% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 125,323 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 385,365 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk reported 787,222 shares stake. Moreover, Eagle Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Paloma Prtnrs Management Company accumulated 237,773 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Inc reported 1,085 shares stake. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 24,309 shares. Private Management Gru reported 444,781 shares stake. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 423 shares.